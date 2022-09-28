Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], September 28 (ANI): Virender Sehwag-led Adani Sportsline's Gujarat Giants on Wednesday reached Jodhpur to play the final leg match of the Legends League Cricket at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium.

The final leg of the league will also mark the return of the global cricket action in Jodhpur which had hosted international stars last time in 2002 when India played against West Indies.

Also Read | Most Wickets in India vs South Africa T20I Series 2022: Get Updated List of Leading Wicket Takers and Top Bowlers in IND vs SA Latest Cricket Matches.

Interestingly, two decades later, the Universe Boss Chris Gayle and Sehwag, who had opened the innings for their respective countries in that match, will now be part of the same team and will seek to destroy the opposition bowling attack together when Gujarat Giants lock horns with Irfan Pathan's Bhilwara Kings in their final league match on Friday.

Besides Sehwag and Gayle, Gujarat Giants also have destructive batters like Tilakratne Dilshan, Parthiv Patel and Kevin O'Brien in their line-up along with legendary spinners including Graeme Swann and Ajantha Mendis.

Also Read | Most Runs in India vs South Africa T20I Series 2022: Get Updated List of Leading Run Scorers and Top Batsmen in IND vs SA Latest Cricket Matches.

Gujarat Giants are currently placed third on the points table with five points from as many games. A win against Bhilwara Kings will allow them to finish the league stage with a top two position on the points table. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)