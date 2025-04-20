New Delhi [India] April 20 (ANI): Following his team's discovery of a slow over-rate during match number 35 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad on Saturday, Shubman Gill, the captain of the Gujarat Titans, has been fined, as per a report from ESPNcricinfo.

So far this season, the following captains have been punished for slow over-rate infractions: Hardik Pandya of the Mumbai Indians, Riyan Parag of the Rajasthan Royals, Rishabh Pant of the Lucknow Super Giants, Rajat Patidar of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sanju Samson of the Rajasthan Royals, and Axar Patel of the Delhi Capitals.

Also Read | MI vs CSK Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Match 38.

A brilliant knock from Jos Buttler and his century partnership with Sherfane Rutherford helped Gujarat Titans (GT) crush Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets in a high-scoring clash at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

After a flying start from DC batters KL Rahul and Abhishek Porel, followed by an impactful innings of Ashutosh Sharma at the end, powered DC to 203/8 against GT.

Also Read | MI vs CSK IPL 2025, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium.

GT successfully chased down Delhi's 204-run target and moved to the summit of the standings. Gujarat Titans' success was forged by Buttler's belligerent 97* from 54 deliveries, topped up with Sherfane Rutherford's 40 and finishing touches from Rahul Tewatia (11*).

Delhi tried to hunt for answers to put the in-form Buttler to silence but failed miserably in their attempts. To add to DC's woes, GT's impact substitute Rutherford lived up to the title and swayed the momentum in favour of the hosts with his 40(30)

To finish things off, Tewatia played a flashy cameo and entertained the crowd by smoking the ball into the stands for a towering maximum on the first ball of the final over. He edged the next delivery to send it racing towards the boundary rope to finish the game with a 7-wicket triumph for GT.

With their fifth win in seven matches, GT have climbed to the top of the points table, displacing DC to the second spot, who suffered their second loss.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)