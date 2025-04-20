Mumbai Indians (MI) will host arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the high-voltage 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The second round of the El Clasico will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 20. The blockbuster action will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the joint-most successful franchises in the tournament's history, having won five trophies each. The Chennai Super Kings won the first round of the El Clasico at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Hardik Pandya-led MI will be eager to take revenge in the upcoming IPL 2025 match. MI vs CSK IPL 2025, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium.

After losing four matches in the first five games in IPL 2025, the Hardik Pandya-led side has got much-needed momentum after winning their last two games in the league stage of the tournament. On the other hand, the Super Kings ended their five-match losing streak after registering a comprehensive victory against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium. With both sides languishing in the bottom half of the points table, a victory will keep them in the race for a playoff spot.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have used Rohit Sharma as their impact player substitute in the IPL 2025 season. However, he is yet to make an impact in the tournament with the bat. MI will hope Rohit unleashes his beast mode during the match against the arch-rivals. Sharma will bat at the top order along with Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks.

Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Naman Dhir are playing nicely in the middle order. The five-time champions will hope all three batters continue their good form against CSK. Captain Hardik Pandya and all-rounder Mitchell Santner will be seen batting in the lower order. Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, and Karn Sharma will be their main bowlers.

MI Likely XI vs CSK

Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma

Impact Players: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings are coming into the contest with a crucial victory. The Super Kings are unlikely to change their playing XI from the previous match. Youngster Shaik Rasheed will open the innings with Rachin Ravindra. Rahul Tripathi is expected to bat in the number three position. Chennai Super Kings Beat Mumbai Indians by Four Wickets in IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra, Noor Ahmad Help CSK Secure Victory in Indian Premier League's 'El Clasico.'

In the middle order, Vijay Shankar and Ravindra Jadeja will play a key role. It is to be noted that Chennai have used Shivam Dube as their impact player substitute in IPL 2025. He is likely to play in the middle order for the match against the Mumbai Indians. Captain MS Dhoni will be seen batting down the order. Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, and Matheesha Pathirana will be their frontline bowling options.

CSK Likely XI vs MI

Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni(w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Players: Shivam Dube, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda

