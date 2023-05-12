Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match here on Friday.

Both GT and MI entered the game unchanged.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma(capt), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Vishnu Vinod, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (capt), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad.

