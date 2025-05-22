Ahmedabad, May 22 (PTI) Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

GT, who have already secured a playoff berth, have retained the same side.

Also Read | Why Are Gujarat Titans Players Wearing Lavender Jerseys in GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Match? Know Reason.

LSG, who have been eliminated from the playoffs race, have brought in right-arm pacer Akash Deep in their lineup.

Teams:

Also Read | GT vs LSG Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Shubman Gill Wins Toss, Gujarat Titans Opt to Bowl First; See Playing XIs.

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Will O'Rourke.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)