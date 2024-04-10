Jaipur, Apr 10 (PTI) Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

In the GT playing XI, Matthew Wade came in for Kane Williamson, and Abhinav Manohar was included in place of BR Sharath.

When asked about any change in his line-up, Samson looked a bit confused.

However, according to the team list, pacer Navdeep Saini is set to play his first IPL match this season for RR.

The toss was delayed by 25 minutes due to rain.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade (w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma. PTI AH

