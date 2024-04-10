Eight venues which will be part of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027 have been confirmed. The tournament is all set to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The eight grounds that have been confirmed for the upcoming major ICC tournament. Before the 2027 ODI World Cup, South Africa hosted the 2003 edition of the tournament. Rishabh Pant Likely to Be Selected in India's Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Virat Kohli's Inclusion Certain: Report

The major venues that will be the centre of attraction during the 2027 ODI World Cup will be the Sahara Park Newlands in Cape Town, Wanderers in Johannesburg and Kingmead in Durban. The other five venues are the SuperSport Park in Centurion, Boland Park in Paarl, St George's Park in Gqeberha, Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein and Buffalo Park in East London.

Speaking to News24, Cricket South Africa CEO Pholetsi Moseki said, "The exercise [of choosing the grounds] was a scientific one and also included the number of hotel rooms and the availability of an airport. If there was disappointment, it was also tempered by the reality that was based on the venues that were chosen."

“We do indeed have 11 ICC-accredited venues, so it was hard to leave out three, but a whole lot of things were taken into consideration. There’s also the important matter of training venues outside of the ones available at the venue.”

India reached the final of the 2003 ODI World Cup whereas it was won by Australia. With Zimbabwe and Namibia also hosting the tournament it will be very major step to popularise cricket in both these African countries.

