Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI): The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) is proud to announce its latest international collaboration with GUTS Racing USA, one of the most renowned brands in global motocross, as its official performance seat partner for season 2, as per the ISRL press release.

Founded in Hangtown, Northern California, known for its motocross heritage, GUTS Racing has grown into a global symbol of high-performance innovation in off-road racing over the past three decades. Led by former racer and sprint car enthusiast Andy Gregg, the brand is renowned for its rider-centric design, exceptional durability, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Score 309 Runs Against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2017? Here’s the Truth As Video With Misleading Scorecard Goes Viral.

At the announcement, Eeshan Lokhande, Co-Founder of the Indian Supercross Racing League, said, as quoted by ISRL press release, "We're seeing a clear surge of interest from global performance brands, and GUTS Racing's entry into ISRL is a testament to that momentum. Their belief in India's Supercross future reinforces our vision to create a world-class platform for motorsport in the country. This partnership will benefit the rider's performance through GUTS' premium technology and marks the beginning of a long-term, strategic relationship. With a rapidly growing fanbase and some of the highest engagement rates across social and digital platforms, ISRL is fast becoming the sport of choice for a new generation. Together, we're not just raising the bar for Indian motorsport, we're building a movement."

The ISRL-GUTS Racing alliance underscores the commitment to aligning with performance-driven brands that share a passion for sport, innovation, and excellence.

Also Read | When Is Lerone Murphy vs Aaron Pico UFC 319 Fight? Know Date and Time in IST of High-Voltage Featherweight Ultimate Fighting Championship Match.

"We are thrilled to support the Indian Supercross Racing League with our technology to enhance the performance of the riders," said Andy Gregg, Owner, GUTS Racing. "As a racer myself, I know how important seat performance is to a rider's success. ISRL represents an exciting new frontier for motocross, and we're proud to play a part in its growth. We look forward to many thrilling seasons together. India is a growing market and a key part of our global expansion. This association gives us direct visibility with our core audience."

Blake Wharton, Former AMA Supercross East Champion, said, "I'm thrilled to see the Indian Supercross Racing League pushing the boundaries and creating new opportunities for riders, fans, and brands alike. We have a real chance here to grow the sport, connect performance-driven brands with performance racing, and inspire the next generation. India has incredible potential for Supercross, and I'm excited to keep contributing as both an ex-racer and an ambassador for the sport."

As part of this strategic alliance to elevate rider performance and safety, ISRL teams will receive GUTS Racing's factory series seat covers. These premium seat covers are engineered to enhance rider control, improve grip and comfort, and ensure greater stability, which is especially critical on ISRL's challenging Supercross tracks.

As ISRL heads into its most ambitious season yet, partnerships like these continue to strengthen the league's commitment to global standards, athlete performance, and grassroots racing development in India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)