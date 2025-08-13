Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Score 309 Runs Against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2017? Here's the Truth As Video With Misleading Scorecard Goes Viral

Virat Kohli is arguably one of the greatest cricketers of all time. The former India national cricket team captain is one of the finest batters in world cricket. Kohli has achieved and shattered many historic records in his glorious career till now. Kohli is also known as the 'chase master' for his brilliant record while chasing. For those unversed, Kohli has announced his retirement from Tests and T20Is. After winning his first Indian Premier League (IPL) title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) this year, the 36-year-old announced his shocking retirement from the longest format ahead of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Fact Check: Has Chris Gayle Scored 200 Runs in 90 Balls During WCL 2025? Here's the Truth As Videos With Misleading Scorecard Go Viral.

Previously, after lifting the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title in Barbados, the right-handed batter bid adieu to the T20Is. However, Kohli is still playing the ODIs for the Indian cricket team. Recently, an old video has gone viral on social media, where users claimed that Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten match-winning knock of 309 runs against the arch-rivals Pakistan national cricket team during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The video claimed that Kohli hammered 309* off just 152 deliveries and his knock helped Team India to chase down a mammoth 371-run target against Pakistan at the showpiece tournament. Below is the video and claim of Kohli's unbeaten 309-run knock against Pakistan.

Fake Scorecard of Virat Kohli's 309* during IND vs PAK match in Champions Trophy 2017

Virat's 309* not out against Pakistan. Warra day it was 🥺❤❤ pic.twitter.com/MsYuOIToLx — Pratham (@Pratham_Tweetz) August 13, 2025

Misleading Scorecard Claim by a User of Virat's 309* Against Pakistan

Fake Scorecard of Virat Kohli.

Fake Scorecard of Virat Kohli's 309* Against Pakistan Goes Viral

The scorecard, which suggests Indian batter Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 309 runs off 152 deliveries against Pakistan during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, is fake and misleading as well. The viral video, which claimed Kohli scored 309*, is edited, and the scorecard is fake. In the misleading video, there were some shots of Hardik Pandya as well. In the fake edited video, Kohli's name has been written as "Kholi" in the wrong scorecard. For those unversed, Virat Kohli has never scored a double century in ODI cricket. The 36-year-old's highest score came against Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2012 match in Mirpur. The right-handed batter played a match-winning knock of 183 runs and helped the Men in Blue chase down the daunting target of 330 runs in 47.5 overs. Fact Check: Has Azam Khan Lost 69 Kgs in 2 Months? Old Pic of Pakistan Cricketer Shared As Recent.

Here's Truth About Misleading Claim of Virat Kohli's 309* Against Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2017

The video footage is actually from India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Group Stage match in Birmingham and the fake scorecard has been implanted on it. The IND vs PAK clash was shortened to 48 overs per side due to rain, and Virat Kohli was the captain of Team India. Batting first, India posted a strong total of 319/3 after Rohit Sharma top-scored with 91 runs. Virat Kohli played a superb unbeaten knock of 81 off 68 deliveries, including six fours and three sixes. Yuvraj Singh (53) and Shikhar Dhawan (68) played crucial knocks. In response, Pakistan were bowled out for just 164 runs in 33.4 overs. Umesh Yadav scalped three wickets. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets apiece as India registered a 124-run win (D/L method).

Fact check

Claim : Virat Kohli scored unbeaten 309 runs against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Conclusion : Fake. Virat Kohli has not scored 309 runs not out against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Full of Trash Clean

