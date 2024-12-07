Guwahati, Dec 7 (PTI) Anmol Kharb, Sathish Kumar Karunankaran and women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto delivered stellar performances, keeping India in contention for three titles at the Guwahati Masters Super 100 badminton tournament here on Sunday.

In an all-Indian women's singles semifinal, Anmol, a member of the Indian women's team that won the gold medal at the Asia Team Championships 2024, defeated Mansi Singh 21-19 21-17 in just 40 minutes.

The 17-year-old Anmol, who has already claimed two international titles this year, will now face Chinese qualifier Cai Yan Yan as she aims for her first Super 100 title of her burgeoning career.

Sathish Kumar, the 2023 Odisha Open Super 100 champion, showed resilience as he staged a comeback to beat sixth-seed Wang Zheng Xing of China 13-21 21-14 21-16.

Sathish will meet another Chinese qualifier, Zhu Xuan Chen in the final.

In the women's doubles semifinals, top seeds and defending champions Ashwini and Tanisha breezed into the final with a 21-14 21-14 victory over Chin's Keng Shu Liang and Wang Ting Ge.

The Indian duo will face another Chinese pair, Li Hua Zhou and Wang Zi Meng as they look to become the only champions from the inaugural edition to retain their title.

The mixed doubles final will feature China's Zhang Han Yu and Bao Li Jing against England's Rory Easton and Lizzie Tolman, while the men's doubles title will be contested between China's Huang Di and Liu Yang and Malaysia's Chia Weijie and Lwi Sheng Hao.

