India Women vs Australia Women: The India women's national cricket team will be facing the host Australia women's national cricket team in the do-or-die second ODI of the three-match series. The crucial second ODI between the India women and Australia women will be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on December 8. The IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024 will begin at 5:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

In the first ODI, host Australia won the one-sided affair by five wickets in Brisbane. After opting to bat first, India was bundled out for just 100 runs after veteran pacer Megan Schutt picked up a five-wicket haul. While chasing 101 runs, the host lost five wickets but chased down the target in 16.2 overs. Australia opener Georgia Voll played a match-winning knock of 46* off 42 balls, including seven boundaries. Australia women are leading the three-match ODI series 1-0.

Brisbane Weather Report

The second ODI between the India women and Australia will start at 09:45 AM (local time). According to the Brisbane Weather Forecast for the match day, the conditions will be a bit cloudy. However, there are no chances of rain with the temperature expected to be around 30-33 degrees Celsius. IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024 Match Preview: Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs Australia Women Cricket Match in Brisbane.

Allan Border Field Pitch Report

In the first ODI, the surface at Allan Border Field assisted the fast bowlers. Australia's Megan Schutt took a five-wicket haul in the first match of the three-game ODI series. For the second ODI, the Brisbane surface is once again expected to help seamers. Batting might become tough initially, but it would get easier as the game progresses.

