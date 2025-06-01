Canterbury, Jun 1 (PTI) Tom Haines' fighting unbeaten 171 helped England Lions to recover from a Mukesh Kumar burst and reach 413 for five against India A at tea on the third of the four-day Unofficial Test here on Sunday.

Haines stitched an 87-run partnership with equally feisty Dan Mousley (48 batting) for the unbroken sixth wicket to reduce the deficit to 144 runs.

In the middle passage of play, the India A bowlers lost their sting that they showed in the first session and failed to pick up even a single wicket.

Haines, who played out 271 balls so far, and Mousley, who has played three ODIs and four T20Is for England after making his debut last year, blunted the Indian attack with a perfect mix of caution and aggression.

Their vigilance helped England to recover from a rather shaky 333 for five at lunch after Mukesh ousted three Lions' batters in quick succession.

The pacer was rewarded with three wickets of Holden (101, 101b), Lions' skipper James Rew (8) and Rehan Ahmed (3) for his improved lengths in the opening session.

Brief Scores:

India A: 557 all out

England Lions: 413/5 in 98 overs. (Tom Haines 171 batting, Max Holden 101, Dan Mousley 48 batting; Mukesh Kumar 3/64).

