Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 26 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) and India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to play his 300th T20 match on Monday.

Pandya's milestone match will be coming during his side's last league stage match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Jaipur. This match will be extremely crucial for both sides as whoever wins will get to top the table and get a double shot at the IPL final. MI is currently placed at fourth spot, with eight wins and five losses, with 16 points to their name.

In 299 T20s, Pandya has scored 5,512 runs at an average of 29.63, with a strike rate of 142.20. He has made 21 fifties, with the best score of 91. He has also taken 203 wickets at an average of 27.83, with best figures of 5/36. These statistics make him one of India's most decorated T20 players.

The majority of Pandya's matches in the shortest format have come for India and for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In 114 T20Is, Hardik has scored 1,812 runs at an average of 27.87, with a strike rate of over 141, with five fifties. His best score is 71*. He has also taken 94 wickets at an average of 26.43, with the best figures of 4/16. He is the third-highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is and the fifth-highest run-getter in T20Is.

Pandya is a five-time IPL champion, four times with MI and once with Gujarat Titans. In his IPL career, he has made 2,686 runs at an average of 28.27, a strike rate of 146.45, with 10 fifties and the best score of 91. He has also taken 77 wickets at an average of 31.25, with best figures of 5/36.

For MI, he has scored 1,853 runs in 118 matches and 107 innings at an average of 25.38, strike rate of 153.14. He has scored four fifties, with the best score of 91. He has taken 66 wickets at an average of 29.65, with best figures of 5/36.

In 31 matches for GT, he has scored 833 runs at an average of 37.86, with a strike rate of over 133, with six fifties. His best score is 87*. He has also taken 11 wickets for the team at an average of 40.91, with best figures of 3/17.

In the remaining 36 T20s which he has played for Baroda in domestic cricket, Hardik has made 1,014 runs at an average of 39.00, with a strike rate of 132.89 and six fifties. His best score is 86*. He has also taken 32 wickets at an average of 23.68, with best figures of 23.68.

For Hardik, his finest moments in T20Is were winning the T20 World Cup last year for India and securing his first IPL title as a captain with GT in 2022.

In 2022, during GT's title-winning campaign, Hardik stepped up massively as a batter, scoring 487 runs in 15 innings at an average of 44.27, strike rate of over 131, with four fifties and best score of 87*. He also took eight wickets, including a spell of 3/17 in the final.

During the T20 WC 2024, Pandya starred with impactful contributions across both disciplines, scoring 144 runs in six innings at an average of 48.00, with a half-century. He also took 11 wickets, with the best figures of 3/11.

In the ongoing IPL 2025, Pandya has scored 161 runs in nine innings at an average of 23.00, a strike rate of 161.00, with the best score of 48*. He has also taken 13 wickets at an average of 19.77, with best figures of 5/36. (ANI)

