Lausanne [Switzerland], July 1 (ANI): A high-level Indian sports delegation, led by Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghvi and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha, held a productive series of meetings in Lausanne, the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee.

The delegation included Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary, Sports Union, Ashwini Kumar, Principal Secretary, Sports-Gujarat and Thenarasan, Principal Secretary, Urban-Gujarat.

The delegation engaged in several productive discussions with key global sports bodies and stakeholders.

Among the highlights was a meeting with the Chairman of SportAccord, a prominent international sports event organisation, where the Indian side extended a formal invitation to host the prestigious SportAccord Conference in Gujarat. The pitch showcased India's rising stature and capability in hosting major sporting events.

The delegation also met with Team Burson to explore strategies for international sports tournament presentations and potential areas of collaboration aimed at expanding India's global sports footprint.

In a key engagement, the officials held detailed talks with the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), discussing the possibilities of hosting ANOC events in Gujarat and other Indian states. The discussions underlined India's advanced sports infrastructure and hospitality sector. ANOC represents 206 National Olympic Committees worldwide and is recognised by the International Olympic Committee.

Further strengthening ties, the delegation interacted with the leadership of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), including its President. The meeting focused on opportunities to host volleyball tournaments and promote the sport's development.

The delegation also met with a group of young Indian professionals working across various International Sports Federations. The dinner engagement served as a platform to foster connections and explore avenues for future collaboration.

These engagements mark a significant step toward positioning India with a focus on Gujarat as a hub for global sporting events, reflecting the country's growing ambition and readiness to play a larger role on the international sports stage. (ANI)

