Birmingham, Jun 25 (PTI) Young speedster Harshit Rana, who was added as a cover to the Indian squad for the opening Test against England at Leeds, has been released by the team management on Wednesday.

Rana, who played two Tests in Australia with modest results, was a part of India A squad but hardly made an impact in the unofficial Test against England Lions in Canterbury where he was hit for 99 runs for a solitary wicket in 27 overs.

Also Read | Which County Ishan Kishan is Playing for? Know About Indian Cricket’s County Championship 2025 Team.

"Harshit Rana has been released from the squad. He hasn't travelled with the Indian squad to Birmingham for the second Test starting July 4," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The 23-year-old Rana, a protege of head coach Gautam Gambhir, is a bustling hit-the-deck bowler who hit the headlines with a lovely off-cutter which breached Travis Head's defence in Perth.

Also Read | Celebrating Victories: How 1xBet Tournament Participants Reached IPL Season's Top.

However, over time it has been evident that he is not ready to play top flight red-ball cricket and is a work in progress.

That Harshit, and not a far more potent Mukesh Kumar or Anshul Kamboj were kept as cover, was a big surprise since the Delhi man's bowling is unsuitable for these conditions.

"Harshit Rana, I will discuss with chairman of selectors. He was held back because of some niggles... everything is fine. I will discuss, and we will then take that call," Gambhir said after India lost the opening Test by five wickets.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)