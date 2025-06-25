The County Cricket is a professional First-Class tournament which is played in England. The County Championship matches are organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The County Cricket is a perfect platform for overseas and England players to polish their red-ball game. In the past, many great cricketers have played in England's First-Class tournament to gain valuable experience. Several Indian cricketers have been signed by different sides for the County Championship 2025. County Championship 2025: Full List of Indian Cricketers Who Are Part of England's Premier First-Class Cricket Tournament.

Shardul Thakur, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma and Yuzvendra Chahal are among the others. After missing out on the England Test series, Ishan Kishan has also been sidelined by a county side for a short-term deal. The stylish wicketkeeper-batter Kishan is one of the aggressive batters. The 26-year-old has also represented India and his state team, Jharkhand. In this article, we shall talk about which county team Ishan Kishan is representing in the 2025 edition of the tournament.

Which County Team Ishan Kishan is Playing for in the County Championship 2025?

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has signed a short-term deal with Nottinghamshire to play two County Championship 2025 matches. The keeper-batter replaced Kyle Verreynne, who will be on national duty for the South Africa national cricket team. Kishan is eligible for selection against Yorkshire and Somerset matches. Ishan Kishan, Mohammad Abbas Hug During Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire County Championship 2025; India-Pakistan Camaraderie Sparks Mixed Reactions.

This is the first time Kishan is playing County cricket. In his debut outing, Ishan Kishan slammed 87 runs off 98 deliveries, including 12 fours and one six during the match between Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire.

