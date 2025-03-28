Ranchi, Mar 28 (PTI) Haryana edged out Odisha 3-2 in a closely contested match to emerge champions in the final of the National Women's Hockey League here on Friday.

In the much anticipated final, Ahalya Lakra (8') opened the account for Odisha but Haryana surged ahead through goals from Kajal (12',22') and Saavi (44').

Hockey Haryana's defence restricted the opponent from scoring after the first goal till Dipika Barwa (54') again sounded the board for Odisha.

They tried to find an equaliser but their efforts went in vain. Hockey Haryana remained at the top position throughout the tournament.

Haryana head coach Dilbag Singh said his side played an aggressive game throughout the match.

"I asked the team to play freely and play attacking hockey. We have played against the Hockey Association of Odisha earlier, so we know how good they are converting penalty corners.

"Our team put a good show in restricting them today and that was the game changer," said Dilbag.

In the other match for 3rd/4th position, Hockey Jharkhand edged past Hockey Madhya Pradesh 1-0 to end their campaign with a podium finish.

Sweety Dungdung (12') scored the deciding goal of the match for Jharkhand in the first quarter.

