New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The Haryana Steelers, the reigning champions of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), have reinforced their title defense ambitions by assembling a powerful and well-balanced squad during the PKL Season 12 player auctions held in Mumbai on May 31 and June 1. Under the leadership of Captain Jaideep Dahiya and the strategic acumen of Head Coach Manpreet Singh, the Steelers have combined youth, international flair, and seasoned expertise to build a team primed for success, according to a release from Haryana Steelers.

The highlight of the Steelers' auction campaign was the acquisition of star raider Naveen Kumar for a whopping Rs 1.2 crore. Naveen, one of the most consistent and dynamic performers in PKL history, made a name for himself with Dabang Delhi, where he played a pivotal role in their maiden title win in 2022 and earned the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award that season.

Also Read | IPL 2025 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Glittering Closing Ceremony Comes to an End, Toss To Take Place Soon.

Naveen's career stats underline his stature in the league - with 1,102 raid points, 16 super raids, 66 Super 10s, and a phenomenal 82.13% not-out rate, his presence will significantly bolster the Steelers' offensive arsenal. His defensive contributions (49 tackles, 18 tackle points, 33% success rate) add a versatile edge to his game, making him one of the league's most complete players.

In addition to Naveen, the Steelers also shored up their defense with the Rs 30 lakh signing of promising left-corner defender Rahul Ahri, further fortifying a unit that already includes defensive stalwarts Rahul Sethpal and captain Jaideep Dahiya.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Weather Today Live Updates, RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Visuals Show Rain Hitting Parts of Ahmedabad Some Time Back.

The franchise retained 10 key players ahead of the auction, demonstrating faith in their championship-winning core, while also bringing in 10 new faces to refresh and strengthen the squad.

Retained Players: Rahul Sethpal, Vinay Tevathia, Shivam Patare, Jaideep Dahiya, Jayasoorya NS, Vishal Tate, Sahil, N Manikandan, Vikas Ramadas Jadhav, and Ankit Dhull.

New Buys: Naveen Kumar (Rs 1.2 crore), Rahul Ahri (Rs 30 lakh), Shahan Sha Mohammed (Rs 13 lakh), Ghanshyam Roka Magar (Rs 13 lakh), Ashish (Rs 15 lakh), Hardeep Kandola (FBM - Rs 13 lakh), Ritik Gurjar (Rs 9 lakh), Zubair Malik (Rs 9 lakh), Sachin Dahiya (Rs 9 lakh), and Mayank Saini (Rs 13 lakh).

Speaking on the auctions and the squad, Haryana Steelers' head coach Manpreet Singh said, "The auctions went well for us, and I'm happy to say we were able to achieve around 85% of what we had planned going in. We have brought in some exciting new faces, and there's a healthy mix of youth and experience, especially in our defensive unit. The team's attack is strong, and our focus now will be on building strong coordination within the team to ensure our defence remains rock-solid throughout the season. I'm confident that with the group we have assembled, we will be able to give our best--just like last season--and fight hard to retain the title," as quoted from a release by Haryana Steelers.

Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers' CEO Divyanshu Singh also shared his thoughts on the auction and stated, "Our priority going into the PKL Season 12 auction was to retain the core squad that played a crucial role in helping us lift our maiden PKL trophy last season. We are very pleased with how things turned out. It was a moment of joy for us to bring in a stellar player like Naveen Kumar--he's been one of the most valuable and consistent performers in the league, and his presence will significantly boost our raiding unit."

"We also managed to strengthen our defensive corners by signing promising young talent Rahul Ahri, who has shown great potential, and bringing back Hardeep, which gives us added depth and continuity. Reacquiring Ashish, who was part of our 2023 squad, was another key move--we know what he brings as a versatile all-rounder. Overall, we're confident that we've built a strong, balanced squad. The focus now is not just on defending our title, but also on building a legacy for the Haryana Steelers," he concluded.

Complete squad of Haryana Steelers for PKL 2025Raiders (9): Naveen Kumar, Shivam Patare, Vinay Tevathia, Shahan Sha Mohammed, Ghanshyam Roka Magar, Mayank Saini, Jayasoorya NS, Vishal Tate, Vikas Jadhav

Defenders (9): Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Rahul Ahri, Ritik Gurjar, Zubair Malik, Hardeep Kandola, Ankit Dhull, Sachin Dahiya, N Manikandan

All-rounders (2): Ashish Narwal, Sahil Narwal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)