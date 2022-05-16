Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], May 16 (ANI): Delhi Capitals will be looking to keep their IPL 2022 playoffs hopes alive when they take on Punjab Kings at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Monday.

Speaking ahead of their match, Delhi Capitals' wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav said, "This is a do-or-die situation for us. We have performed well in the tournament, but we have lost some close games. We have to make sure that we don't repeat the mistakes we have committed in the competition so far."

Kuldeep further added that a good start is crucial for the side, "We have prepared well for our next match. We are considering the game as a knockout match for us. It will be important for us to get off to a good start, whether we bat or bowl first. It'll also be crucial for us to assess the conditions well."

The wrist-spinner also spoke about the prowess of the Punjab Kings team.

"Punjab Kings are a good side. There are a lot of good players in the team. They batted very well in their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. There's no weak team in T20s. Anybody can put up a big score or take wickets on any given day," said Kuldeep. (ANI)

