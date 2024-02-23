New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Hawk-Eye apologised to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a letter while acknowledging the error that was made during Islamabad United's three-wicket defeat to Quetta Gladiators on Thursday, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The incident occurred on Thursday in the 11th over of the Gladiators' innings. In the final ball of the over, Gladiators skipper Rilee Rossouw tried to play a sweep shot in Salman Ali Agha's over but missed.

Also Read | IPL 2024 Associate Sponsorship With My11Circle Sparks Controversy.

The ball hit him in front of the pads, the Islamabad players appealed and the umpire, Aleem Dar, decided to deem Rossouw out.

Gladiators went for the review and the Hawk-Eye determined that the ball struck the left-handed batter's pad outside the line of the stumps but it also went on to miss the wickets. The fielding team and umpires were visibly in a state of shock after seeing the review.

Also Read | Mohamed Salah's Availability Status a Last-Minute Decision for Liverpool’s EFL Cup 2023-24 Final Against Chelsea.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the letter addressed to PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer and the Production Department accepted that the ball tracking did not show the path of the actual delivery that was sent for review and it is not clear what caused the error.

After the game, Islamabad skipper Shadab Khan talked about the incident and said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo, "I think technology made a mistake. The ball-tracking showed a different delivery, and it was a match-changing moment. These sorts of things should be sorted out properly in such a big tournament. These mistakes should not happen. I bowled four overs here as a legspinner, and I don't think the ball was spinning here. And they showed Agha [Salman]'s delivery hitting outside off stump and spinning away. I don't buy that."

The incident could have changed the course of the game as Gladiators were 82/4 and they needed 57 runs in 54 balls. Sherfane Rutherford and Rossouw built a partnership that took the game away from Islamabad.

Rossouw went unbeaten with a score of 34 as Gladiators chased down the target of 139. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)