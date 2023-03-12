Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI) Opener Alyssa Healy struck her second Women's Premier League (WPL) half-century, while Tahlia McGrath too scored a strokeful fifty as UP Warriorz made 159 for 6 against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

While the Australian wicketkeeper-batter scored a 46-ball 58, McGrath made 50 off 37 balls, as the duo stitched 82 runs together.

Also Read | DC-W vs RCB-W, Dream11 Team Prediction WPL 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Women's Premier League Inaugural Season Match 11.

Saika Ishaque was the most successful bowler for Mumbai, taking three wickets including that of Healy and McGrath in the 17th over.

The Harmanpreet-led Mumbai Indians are currently leading the five-team table with six points, having won all three matches so far, while UP Warriorz are third with four points.

Also Read | Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2022-23 Semifinal 2nd Leg Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of BFC vs MCFC Match in Indian Super League 9 on TV and Online.

Brief Scores:

UP Warriorz: 159 for 6 in 20 overs (Alyssa Healy 58, Tahlia McGrath 50; Saika Ishaque 3/33, Hayley Matthews 1/27).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)