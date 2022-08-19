London [UK], August 19 (ANI): England skipper Heather Knight has undergone surgery on her injured hip and will stay out of action for foreseeable future.

The English skipper could miss the home series against India set to take place in September and Women's Big Bash League set to take place in October-November. She is aiming to make her return by the end of this year.

"Surgery. I've had a little clean out of my hip to get me back and running soon. Unfortunately it rules me out of the India series and the WBBL, but I'm aiming to be back by the end of the year. Time to make the most of a bit of time away and bring on the rehab!," tweeted Knight.

She is already missing The Hundred, where she was expected to lead the London Spirit team.

Knight had picked up this injury during the first T20I of the bilateral series against South Africa on July 21. She was initially named as skipper of England's Commonwealth Games 2022 squad. She was on the bench for the first two games. Team management later communicated that the injury failed to settle down as expected.

Nat Sciver was leading the team in her absence and took the side to knockout stages. They were defeated by New Zealand in the bronze medal match.

Sciver is also expected to captain the side during the series against India which consists of three ODIs and three T20Is. It will be played between September 10 to September 24. (ANI)

