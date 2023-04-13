New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Former India international and Uttar Pradesh sports director RP Singh has been appointed as the new chairman of Hockey India's selection committee, replacing Harbinder Singh.

Singh was appointed to the post on Tuesday and the new committee will come into effect from April 15.

Besides Singh, other members of the panel are Balwinder Singh, Mohd Riaz, MM Somaya, Subhadra Pradhan, Sardar Singh, BP Govinda, Chinglensana Singh Kanjugam, Rajnish Mishra, VR Raghunath, Sameer Dad, Yuvraj Walmiki, Joydeep Kaur and Asunta Lakra.

The committee will consist of chief coaches, scientific advisors and high-performance director of the national men's and women's teams.

"The appointments for the Hockey India committees were reviewed in the 98th meeting of Hockey India Executive Board held on 27th March 2023.

"We are pleased to inform you that Hockey India Executive Board has unanimously approved for your appointment as the Chairman of Hockey India selection committee with effect from 15th April 2023," HI secretary general Bhola Nath Singh said in a letter addressed to Singh, which is in possession of PTI.

"On behalf of Hockey India I would like to congratulate on your appointment as the Chairman of Hockey India Selection Committee."

Singh used to be a member of the junior selection committee in 1998, and also served as the chairman of HI's high performance and development committee in 2021.

He later became a member of the senior selection panel in 2021.

Singh will begin his stint with a two-day selection trial for the Indian team in Bengaluru on Saturday.

