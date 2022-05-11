The day eight of the championship was action-packed. (Photo- HI Media)

Goa [India], May 11 (ANI): Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey and Hockey Himachal registered victories in their respective Pool D matches on the eighth day of the 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship here on Wednesday.

In the opening match of the day, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey beat Manipur Hockey 9-0. Srijan Yadav (39', 45') struck a brace, while Pramod Pal (9'), Shubham Rajbhar (12'), Piyush Singh (47'), Captain Manjit Rajbhar (48'), Ravindra Pratap Yadav (50'), Ritesh Pandey (52') and Vijay Rai (59') scored a goal each as Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey picked up a convincing win.

In the last pool match of the tournament, Hockey Himachal defeated Hockey Rajasthan 5-1 in Pool D. Satwinder Singh (37', 40') and Captain Harsh (51', 58') scored two goals each, while Tanish Kumar (38') scored the other for Hockey Himachal after Hockey Rajasthan took the lead in the 21st minute through Naman Patel's field goal.

Earlier in the last match on Tuesday, Delhi Hockey outplayed Le Puducherry Hockey 13-0 in Pool F. Rahul (3', 35', 54', 55') slammed four goals, Afridi (17', 33', 51') registered a hat-trick, while Lakshay Kumar (10', 12'), and Vikas (48', 52') scored a brace each. Eklavya (5') and Captain Manmohan Kumar Singh (21') were the other goal-getters for Delhi Hockey.

Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Punjab, Hockey Bihar and Hockey Chandigarh qualified for the Quarter-Final after topping their respective pools.

The Quarter-Finals of the 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2022, Goa will be played on Thursday, 12 May 2022.

Quarter-Final Line-ups:

QF 1 - Hockey Jharkhand vs Hockey Chandigarh at 0630 hrs IST

QF 2 - Hockey Haryana vs Hockey Bihar at 0830 hrs IST

QF 3 - Uttar Pradesh Hockey vs Hockey Punjab at 1030 hrs IST

QF 4 - Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey vs Hockey Association of Odisha at 1600 hrs IST. (ANI)

