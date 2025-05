Monaco, May 20 (AP) A Polish high jumper who was suspended for doping on the eve of the Paris Olympics has now been given a two-year ban, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Tuesday.

Norbert Kobielski tested positive for a banned stimulant, pentedrone, at a competition in Poland in May last year.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Bournemouth Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For EPL 2024-25 Match at Etihad Stadium.

The 28-year-old athlete had qualified for the Paris Olympics with a career-best jump of 2.33 meters in September 2023 at the Prefontaine Classic meeting in Eugene, Oregon. He had placed 10th at the world championships the previous month in Budapest, Hungary.

Kobielski's suspension was announced three days before the opening ceremony in Paris last July.

Also Read | PSL 2025 Play-Offs Schedule: Know Who Plays Whom in Second Round of Pakistan Super League Season 10.

The AIU said his ban was backdated to the time of his suspension, and will run until July next year. His sixth-place result at the 2024 European Championships was disqualified. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)