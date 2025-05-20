Manchester City will be back in action in the Premier League 2024-25 for one penultimate time as they will look to finish the season on a high. City suffered a heartbreaking loss to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup 2024-25 final which ensured that they ended the 2024-25 season trophyless. It has been that kind of a season for Man City and Pep Guardiola. Man City will end the 2024-25 campaign having only added another Community Shield to their cabinet. They have been doing well in the home games though as they have won four out of last four games at Etihad Stadium. Emiliano 'Dibu' Martinez Transfer News: Argentina Goalkeeper Reportedly Wanted by Barcelona and Manchester United Amid Uncertainty Over Aston Villa Future.

Bournemouth, meanwhile could still sneak into the third tier of European football, that is in the UEFA Conference League if Chelsea beat Real Betis in the UEFA Conference League 2024-25 final but also finish seventh, or the Blues finish sixth and Newcastle United in seventh, eighth will provide a path to the Conference League. Bournemouth have only two matches left in the competition and if they win two, they can leapfrog Brighton in the eight position, given Brighton loses their last match. Although a meagre three wins from their last 13 games is hardly continent-worthy form, and last weekend's painful 1-0 home loss to 10-man Aston Villa officially took them out of top-seven contention.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League 2024-25 Predicted Lineups

Before the FA Cup final, City lost experienced midfielder Mateo Kovacic to a knock. Matheus Nunes, Nico Gonzalez and Phil Foden will look to return to the playing XI, as might Rico Lewis and James McAtee after the pair were strikingly omitted from the squad at Wembley. Bournemouth starlet Alex Scott was left with a horror facial injury after catching an elbow from Villa's Tyrone Mings last weekend; he has now undergone surgery on a broken jaw and will miss the rest of the season. Dean Hujisen, despite his Real Madrid move, will be available and is a sure starter. Alexis Mac Allister Ruled Out of Liverpool’s Final Premier League 2024–25 Fixture Against Crystal Palace Due to Injury.

Manchester City Probable Lineup: Ederson, Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Nico O'Reilly, Nico Gonzalez, Ilkay Gundogan, Savinho, Kevin De Bruyne, Omar Marmoush, Erling Haaland.

Bournemouth Probable Lineup: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Adam Smith, Illia Zabarnyi, Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, Lewis Cook, Tyler Adams, Antoine Semenyo, Justin Kluivert, Marcus Tavernier, Evanilson.

