New Delhi [India], July 26, (ANI): The Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA) has joined hands with the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) to co-host the much-anticipated Chalo India Marathon, according to a release from HIPSA.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in India's evolving sports diplomacy, aligning seamlessly with the newly launched National Sports Policy (NSP) 2025, particularly its strategic goal of engaging the Indian diaspora through sports.

Speaking on the partnership, Prakash Shah, President GOPIO, said, "We are pleased to collaborate on creating this important Diaspora Marathon Event that can bring together People of Indian Origin Residing all over the World."

Kanthi D Suresh, President HIPSA, said, "The National Sports Policy passed in Parliament this July for the first time has listed Sports for diaspora as one of its objectives, and we are proud that HIPSA is the first one to adopt the same. The Chalo India Marathon shall become an annual feature and will be held in the winter months, which would also coincide with the Pravasi Bharati divas, which is normally hosted in the month of January."

Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the National Sports Policy (NSP) 2025, a landmark initiative aimed at reshaping the country's sporting landscape and empowering citizens through sports.

One of the key aspects of the National Sports Policy 2025 is to emphasise the role of sports in driving social inclusion by "engaging the Indian diaspora through sports."

HIPSA's growing Pravasi Sports ecosystem--which includes the Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL), Global Pravasi Cricket League (GPCL), and now the Chalo India Marathon--is practically executing this vision. The GOPIO partnership adds a robust global structure to these efforts, ensuring deeper reach and wider participation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in multiple addresses to the diaspora, has often called them "India's pride and natural brand ambassadors." The Chalo India Marathon operationalizes that sentiment.

Pravasi Sports is an ambitious programme launched by HIPSA to reconnect the Indian diaspora with their cultural roots through indigenous sports, while also exporting these traditional games to the world.

The resounding success of the inaugural Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) has validated the concept diaspora youth from multiple countries proudly competed in a uniquely Indian sport, generating both local excitement and international interest. (ANI)

