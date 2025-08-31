Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 31 (ANI): The 16th Asian Shooting Championship turned into a historic event for Gun for Glory Shooting Academy (GFG) as 11 of its shooters won 25 medals at the event. What is more, with this feat, GFG now has over 100 Asian Championship medals to its name.

Delivering an extraordinary performance in Almaty, Kazakhstan, the academy brought home 25 medals, including 18 gold, two silver, and five bronze medals. This remarkable feat marks the best Asian Championship campaign for GFG to date, surpassing its previous record of 21 medals won during the 14th edition of the Asian Championship, as per Gun for Glory (GFG).

This year, a total of five GFG shooters were crowned Asian Champions, with three Asian Records and two World Records also being shattered during the competition.

Talking about the young shooters' performance, GFG Founder Gagan Narang said, "This outstanding performance by our young shooters is a testament to the academy's unwavering commitment to excellence and pursuit of taking India to newer heights. I would like to congratulate all the medal winners and GFG coaches, without whom this result would not have been possible."

GFG's medallists at the 16th Asian Championship:

- Elavenil Valarivan (TOPS Core Athlete) - 10m Air Rifle Women - Gold with Asian Record in final score, 10m Air Rifle Women Team - Bronze, and 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team - Gold

- Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil (TOPS Core Athlete) - 10m Air Rifle Men Team - Gold

- Anushka Thokur (Project Leap and Khelo India Athlete) - 50m Rifle 3P Junior Women Team - Gold, 50m Rifle 3P Junior Women - Gold, and 50m Prone Junior Women Team - Bronze

- Abhinav Shaw (Khelo India Athlete) - 10m Air Rifle Junior Men - Gold and 10m Air Rifle Junior Men Team - Gold with World & Asian Jr. Men's Team Record of 1890.1

- Vedant Waghmare (Khelo India Athlete) - 10m Air Rifle Youth Men - Gold, 10m Air Rifle Youth Men Team - Gold, 50m Rifle 3P Junior Men Team - Gold and 50m Rifle 3P Junior Men - Bronze

- Girish Gupta (Khelo India Athlete) - 10m Air Pistol Youth Men - Gold and 10m Air Pistol Youth Men Team - Silver

- Naraen Pranav (Project Leap and Khelo India Athlete) - 10m Air Rifle Junior Men Team - Gold with World & Asian Jr. Men's Team Record of 1890. 1 and 10m Air Rifle Junior Mixed Team - Gold

- Prachi Gaikwad (Project Leap and Khelo India Athlete) - 50m Rifle 3P Junior Women Team - Gold, 50m Prone Junior Women - Silver, and 50m Prone Junior Women Team - Bronze

- Hrudya Shri Kondur (Project Leap and Khelo India Athlete) - 10m Air Rifle Junior Women Team - Gold with World & Asian Jr. Women's Record of 1896.2

- Tanishq Muralidhar Naidu (Project Leap and Khelo India Athlete) - 25m STD Pistol Junior Men - Bronze and 25m STD Pistol Junior Men Team - Gold

- Mukesh Nelavalli (Khelo India Athlete) - 25m STD Pistol Junior Men Team - Gold and 50m Pistol Junior Men Team - Gold. (ANI)

