Defending champions FC Barcelona have had a bold start to their La Liga 2025-26 campaign, winning their first two matches in style. Their campaign opener was a 0-3 away win against RCD Mallorca, while the second match was another away from home game, against Levante UD, where they edged past 2-3. The side looks fine in their mission to defend the domestic league title, and it wouldn't have been possible without the La Masia superstars Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres, who have two assists and two goals respectively, ahead of the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 match, set to be played next. Barcelona Schedule in UCL 2025-26: Here's the List of Clubs the Spanish Giants Will Play In League Stage of UEFA Champions League.

The Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona LaLiga 2025-26 match is scheduled to be played at the Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid, Spain. The gameweek 3 fixture of the Spanish top-tier football league competition is organized to start at 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Monday, September 1. Fans looking to know if the new FC Barcelona number 10, 18-year-old Spaniard Lamine Yamal will be playing in this game, will get their information below.

Will Lamine Yamal Play in Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona La Liga 2025–26 Match?

The 18-year-old Barca right winger, Lamine Yamal was spotted training ahead of this match, and he is fully match fit. So, in all possibilities, Lamine Yamal is expected to play in the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona La Liga 2025–26 match. Lamine Yamal Goes Public With Nicki Nicole, Barcelona Sensation Celebrates Argentine Singer’s 25th Birthday in Style With Heart-Shaped Balloons, Cake and Flowers (See Pic).

Lamine Yamal and Other Barcelona Players Training

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona)

FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is not expected to alter the winning combination, especially with the forward line, which has netted three goals each in the last two LaLiga matches. So, Lamine Yamal is expected to be in the starting XI, playing the match from the usual right-wing slot. Raphinha might be on the left wing, as the Cule might clash with a 4-2-3-1 formation in the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2025 04:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).