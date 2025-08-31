Serie A 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Juventus got off to a perfect start in the Italian Serie A when they beat Parma in their opening game. The Bianconeri will now look to gain some early momentum as they face Genoa in an away tie this evening. The club finished fourth in the standings last term, but never were involved in the title race alongside Napoli and Inter Milan and manager Igor Tudor is here to change this. Opponents Genoa are heading into this battle on the back of a goalless draw with Lecce and will hope for an improved showing here. Genoa versus Juventus Serie A 2025-26 match will start at 10:00 PM IST. Christopher Nkunku Signs For AC Milan; French Star Makes €42M Move From Chelsea to Serie A Club As He Puts Pen to Paper On Five-Year Long Contract.

Genoa lost top scorer Andrea Pinamonti in the summer transfer window and Lorenzo Colombo will be featuring as the lone striker in this game. Nicolae Stanciu will be playing as a playmaker in this game and looks to open up the Juventus backline. Valentin Carboni and Arthur Gronbaek on the wings will use their pace and trickery to create chances.

Juventus will opt for a 3-4-2-1 formation with Jonathan David as the target man in the final third and two attacking midfielders in Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao behind him. Manuel Locatelli is their most influential player and his presence in midfield will add strength. Weston McKennie and Pierre Kalulu will feature as the attacking wing-backs. Andrea Cambiaso misses out through suspension after receiving a red card in the last game. UCL 2025–26: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Chelsea Receive Honours at UEFA Champions League Draw in Monaco (Watch Video)

Genoa vs Juventus Serie A 2025-26 Match Details

Match Genoa vs Juventus Date Sunday, August 31 Time 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Luigi Ferraris Stadium, Genova Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Streaming, Live Telecast Available

When is Genoa vs Juventus, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Genoa will lock horns with Juventus in the Serie A 2025-26 on Sunday, August 31. The Genoa vs Juventus match is set to be played at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium, Genova and it begins at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Genoa vs Juventus, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Genoa vs Juventus live telecast due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Genoa vs Juventus, Serie A 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Genoa vs Juventus Serie A online viewing options. Jose Mourinho Sacked by Fenerbahce After Turkish Side Fail to Qualify for UEFA Champions League 2025-26 League Phase.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Genoa vs Juventus, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, don't have an online viewing option for watching Serie A 2025-26 matches. Fans will not get to watch the Genoa vs Juventus live streaming online except for third-party apps. They can also check the score updates of the Genoa vs Juventus match on the social media handles of the two teams. Juventus have quality in their ranks and they should find a way to secure a win.

