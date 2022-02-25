Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): Hitaashee Bakshi produced a strong finish in what was a close contest in the third leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour here at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club. Tied with amateur Sneha Singh at 3-under for the week with three holes to go, Hitaashee birdied 16th and 18th, while Sneha bogeyed the 18th. In a matter of three holes, Hitaashee had a comfortable win by three shots.

Hitaashee, who last won in 2020, shot 69 on the final day, while Sneha Singh, looking for back-to-back wins, faltered at the end and ended with a round of 72. Hitaashee finished with a total of 5-under 205 for the week, while Sneha aggregated 2-under 208.

Gaurika Bishnoi carded one of the only two sub-par scores on the final day for 1-under 69 and finished third at 1-under 209.

Pranavi Urs (72) and Amandeep Drall (73) were Tied-fourth at 1-over 211. Jahanvi Bakshi, the top pro last week, shot 71 and was sixth. Seher Atwal began the week with a superb 3-under 67 and then had 78-70 to Tie for seventh, while Ridhima Dilawari (72) was ninth and amateur Avani Prashanth (71) was 10th.

Hitaashee, who played in the shadow of her sister Jahanvi the whole of last year as she won four times, finally lifted a Trophy. Three successive sub-par rounds of 67-69-69 saw her turn in a steady performance.

Starting the final day in the group alongside Sneha, Hitaashee began with a bogey. When Sneha birdied the second, she pulled two ahead after starting at the same score. Sneha further birdied fifth and sixth to go four shots ahead. However, bogeys on eighth and ninth opened the door for Hitaashee once again as the gap narrowed to just two.

The fortunes changed even more on the back nine. Hitaashee birdied the 10th and reduced the gap to one. When Sneha bogeyed the 12th, Hitaashee became the leader by one. The twist continued as Hitaashee bogeyed 14th and the duo was level once more.

The last stage of the drama came when Hitaashee birdied 16 and 18 while Sneha bogeyed once again on 18. The gap at the end was a handsome three shots for Hitaashee.

Jahanvi finished sixth but stayed on top of the Order of Merit, with Pranavi Urs second and Gaurika Bishnoi third. Hitaashee moved up to fourth place. (ANI)

