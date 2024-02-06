Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Hitaashee Bakshi, who is back in form, will be looking to maintain the impressive run she has displayed in recent weeks in the fourth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at the East Point Golf Club.

The young golfer, who is on a comeback after last year's injuries, was runner-up in the first two legs before she notched up a superb victory at the Tollygunge Club in Kolkata last week.

In between, Hitaashee also won the Qualifying School in Thailand to gain a pro card on the All Thailand Ladies PGA Tour. She has been grouped with Yaalisai Verma and Ananya Garg, who showed a lot of promise last week.

With many of India's top stars now getting busy with international Tours on the Ladies European Tour and the Sunshine Ladies Tour in South Africa, there will be a lot of youngsters waiting to grab their chance.

Amidst a host of new faces, Ridhima Dilawari will be looking to get some tournament action before trying some international events herself.

The field includes Sneha Singh, who has not been as dominating as last year, Seher Atwal, Khushi Khanijau and Jasmine Shekar.

Some of the youngsters to watch out for will include amateur Zara Anand, who did well at the National Games and All India Amateurs, run by the Indian Golf Union. The other amateur this week is SInjini Mukherjee.

The prize money for the event this week is Rs.10 lakhs.

Tee times for Round 1 of the fourth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at East Point Golf Club, Visakhapatnam:

Tee 1

1. 8:00 am: Ananya Datar; Zara Anand (A); Sachika Singh;

2. 8:10 am: Snigdha Goswami; Rhea Purvi Saravanan; Seher Atwal;

3. 8:20 am: Gauri Karhade; Kriti Chowhan; Sinjini Mukherjee (A);

4. 8:30 am: Disha Kavery; Rhea Jha; Sneha Singh;

5. 8.40 am: Riya Yadav; Mehar Atwal; Geetika Ahuja;

Tee 10

6. 8:05 am: Yaalisai Verma; Ananya Garg; Hitaashee Bakshi;

7. 8:15 am: Trimann Saluja; Karishma Govind; Jasmine Shekar;

8. 8:25 am: Khushi Khanijau; Marshneil Prasad; Shweta Mansingh;

9. 8:35 am: Anaggha Venkatesh; Yashita Raghav; Ridhima Dilawari. (ANI)

