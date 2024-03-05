New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Hockey India continues its extensive Coaching Course and Match Officials Education & Development Plan, aimed at nurturing emerging coaches and match officials. This initiative reflects Hockey India's dedication to fostering excellence across all levels of the sport.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of coaches in shaping the future of Indian hockey, Hockey India is taking steps to elevate coaching standards and involve more coaches. The Coaching Courses will be conducted in three categories.

Also Read | Dinesh Karthik Slams Tamilnadu Coach Sulakshan Kulkarni for Blaming Skipper R Sai Kishore for Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Semifinal Loss Against Mumbai.

In addition, Hockey India is expanding its focus on the education and development of Match Officials, with Zonal Level Courses for Technical Officials and Umpires being an integral part of this initiative.

Aspiring candidates seeking nominations for the Hockey India Match Officials Education & Development Plan Zonal level courses are encouraged to contact their respective Member Units and request nominations through the Hockey India Member Unit Portal.

Also Read | WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Women Accorded Grand Welcome Ahead of Home Debut.

During the courses, match officials will be provided necessary guidance & support in order to fast-track their development. After which eligible candidates will be provided an opportunity to officiate at the Hockey India sanctioned Sub Junior & Junior Level Zonal National Championships. In addition to this, the candidates will be eligible to attend FIH Academy, AHF & Hockey India Umpires & Technical Officials Courses/workshops.

Furthermore, Hockey India is organizing HI Technical Delegate & Umpires Manager courses at New Delhi. These courses are scheduled to be held from 27th March to 30th March 2024, at the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

The comprehensive program is designed to foster a deeper understanding of the FIH Rules and Regulations governing their roles.

Also, to enhance their knowledge for effectively guiding upcoming Technical Officials and Umpires, as well as to evaluate and analyze their performances in a unified manner.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey lauded the initiative, saying, "The standard of hockey in India will grow if we focus on the development of the sport at the grassroots level. That implies providing youngsters with the best coaches and conducting matches with the same standards as international matches. To best equip the coaches, technical officials, and umpires for this endeavour at the grassroots, we are introducing multiple courses. These courses will help elevate the standards of the sport while also providing opportunities for candidates to grow in their careers." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)