New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Hockey India (HI) on Friday announced Chennai and Madurai, in Tamil Nadu as the host cities for the forthcoming FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup, which will be held from 28th November to 10th December 2025, as per the HI press release.

The two-week hockey extravaganza will see 24 teams participating for the first time for the coveted title.

This will be the third successive FIH Junior Men's World Cup held in India. The previous editions of the prestigious event were held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, in 2021 and Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, in 2016, and India won both.

Speaking about the event, President, Hockey India, Dilip Tirkey said as quoted by the HI press release, "It is a matter of great pride for Hockey India to host the forthcoming FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup and I express our gratitude to the Chief Minister, Government of Tamil Nadu, Shri MK Stalin and Sports Minister Shri Udhayanidhi Stalin who have extended unparalleled support to host the event successfully. With 24 teams playing the Junior World Cup this time, we will have the event in two cities - Chennai and Madurai. While Chennai has hosted the Asian Champions Trophy in 2023, Madurai will be hosting an international event of this magnitude for the first time, and we are happy to take hockey to different parts of the country."

Reflecting his views on Hockey India's hosting capabilities, Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General of Hockey India, said, "Our Federation has been in the forefront of hosting global events and once again, we look forward to leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup is a mega success. It is our endeavour to take hockey to different venues across India and promote the game. It is with this vision that we chose Chennai and Madurai as the venues and this was possible only because of the support we have of the Tamil Nadu State Government and the leadership of our (Hockey India) Treasurer Shri Sekar Manoharan."

Expressing his excitement to bring back hockey's glory days to Tamil Nadu, Sekar Manoharan, Hockey India Treasurer and President of Hockey Tamil Nadu, said, "I am grateful to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin and Sports Minister Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin for their passion and support for hockey. We in Tamil Nadu want to bring back the glory days of hockey in the state and Chennai for long was one of the most popular venues for international hockey events. We look forward to welcoming global hockey fans to our great state. Enjoy our hospitality." (ANI)

