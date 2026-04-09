Rajgir (Bihar) [India], April 9 (ANI): Day 8 of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 in Rajgir, Bihar, witnessed Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, Hockey Punjab, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, and Hockey Madhya Pradesh register wins in their respective Division 'A' quarter-final matches at the Rajgir Sports Complex.

According to a release, in the opening game of the day, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey clinched a 2-1 victory against Hockey Chandigarh. Captain Dhiraj Pal (27', 42') scored for the winners, while Jasmeet Singh (59') scored for Hockey Chandigarh.

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In the second quarter-final, Hockey Punjab secured a 5-3 win against Hockey Jharkhand in a high-scoring clash. Rajveer Singh (29', 56') scored a brace, while Akash Deep (11'), Sahabajpreet Singh (32'), and Sanmukh Singh (39') also scored for Hockey Punjab. For Hockey Jharkhand, Ashish Tani Purti (15', 19', 56') bagged a hat trick.

The third quarterfinal saw Uttar Pradesh Hockey register a 6-3 win against the Hockey Association of Odisha. Nitish Yadav (49', 51') scored a brace, while Karan Dhanuk (33'), Prahalad Rajbhar (39'), Captain Ketan Kushwaha (42'), and Romit Pal (52') also scored for Uttar Pradesh Hockey. Deepak Prakash Toppo (34', 45', 57') scored a hat-trick for the Hockey Association of Odisha.

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In the final game of the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Haryana played out a 0-0 draw before the former clinched a 4-3 win in the shootout. Karan Gautam, Gazee Khan, Siddharth Ben, and Ronin Ningombam Singh scored in the shootout for Hockey Madhya Pradesh, while Ayush Rajak was exceptional in goal for them, making two crucial saves. For Hockey Haryana, Ashish, Sachin, and Vishwjeet converted in the shootout. (ANI)

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