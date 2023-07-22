Umag [Croatia], July 22 (ANI): Holger Rune withdrew from the Croatia Open Umag due to a lower back injury, the tournament announced.

"The 6th ranked player in the world, Danish player Holger Rune, will not be participating in this year's Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag. The reason is a back injury, which led him to cancel his arrival," the tournament announced on social media.

"Unfortunately, I won't be able to play at the Croatia Open this year, as I have issues with my lower back, an injury that prevented me from performing at my usual level this week. Starting from Monday, I will undergo the necessary treatments and then take some rest. I wish you an excellent tournament in Umag, and I hope to see you next year," Rune conveyed to the tournament director Tomislav Poljak.

Rune competed in the Hopman Cup in Nice this week, but he did not win a single set in four matches.

The 20-year-old Rune, who boasts a 37-13 season record, earned his fourth tour-level title this year in Munich. He was also a finalist at the ATP Masters 1000 clay-court events in Monte Carlo and Rome.

A quarter-finalist at Wimbledon, Rune is aiming to make his Nitto ATP Finals debut this season. The Dane is seventh in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin. (ANI)

