New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) announced that 2020 Moto GP Champion Joan Mir has signed with them.

"Honda Racing Corporation are proud to announce the signing of Joan Mir," said a statement from HRC issues on Tuesday.

The 2020 Moto GP World Champion established himself as a world champion-level talent from his first full season in Moto 3 in 2016. In 2017 the #36 lifted the lightweight class crown aboard a Honda before moving to the intermediate class the following year.

Alongside two World Championships, the Spanish rider has claimed 12 Grand Prix wins and 33 podiums.

The 24-year-old will compete aboard the Honda RC213V in the Factory Team on a two-year contract alongside Marc Marquez. (ANI)

