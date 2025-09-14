Hong Kong, September 14 (ANI): Indian men's doubles shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty finished as runners-up at the Hong Kong Open 2025 after a hard-fought 62-minute final on Sunday.

The Indian duo started strong, taking the opening game 21-19, but sixth-seeded China's Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang bounced back to claim the next two games 21-14, 21-17 and secure the title, according to a press release from BAI Media.

After the final, Chirag Shetty said, "It feels good. Been a good week, especially after the world championships a week later and here we are playing a final. Feels good. As every player would like, you would want to go and win that title. But I think, credit to them, they played well as well. There's always a next time, and overall, I'm happy with the performance."

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also shared his thoughts on their performance in the recent few tournaments.

"I think the way we are playing, we are up right there. It's just a matter of time and we should believe in ourselves. I think overall it was a good game today. We gave so much lead in the third game, and obviously, they played really well according to the conditions. But really happy with the way we played this week," Satwik said.

Earlier, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the finals. Satwik and Chirag managed their first-ever appearance in the final for this year, defeating the Chinese Taipei duo 21-17, 21-15 in just 38 minutes. India's two-time world championship medalists duo will now face sixth seeds Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China in the finale.

The Indian duo have conquered Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang in three of their nine meetings as of now, including in their last encounter at the BWF World Championships last year. (ANI)

