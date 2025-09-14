UAE vs Oman Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction: Hosts UAE national cricket team are getting ready to take on Oman national cricket team in their next Asia Cup 2025 T20I. The UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be taking place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The Group A fixture is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 15, starting at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). UAE vs OMA Asia Cup 2025, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for United Arab Emirates vs Oman 20-Over Cricket Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The UAE vs Oman match will be the second game in the Asia Cup 2025 group stage for both sides. In their respective first matches, both sides have suffered horrendous defeats. Hosts UAE got badly beaten by giants India national cricket team in the first game. They were all out after making just 57 while batting first. Team India won by nine wickets, chasing the target easily, scoring 60/1 in just 4.3 overs. Oman had a similar fate against Pakistan. The Green Shirts pulled a total of 160/7, batting first. Oman got all-out for just 67, handing Pakistan a 93-run win. 57-All Out! United Arab Emirates Register Second Lowest Total in Asia Cup T20, Register Unwanted Record During IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025.

UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Vinayak Shukla (OMA), Rahul Chopra (UAE)

Batters: Muhammad Waseem (UAE), Asif Khan (UAE), Jatinder Singh (OMA)

All-Rounders: Aamir Kaleem (OMA), Mohammad Nadeem (OMA)

Bowlers: Haider Ali (UAE), Muhammad Rohid (UAE), Shakeel Ahmed (OMA), Haider Ali (UAE)

Who Will Win UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Both the UAE and Oman suffered shameful defeats against the giants from the Indian sub-continent. So the UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match is expected to be intense, with both looking to capitalize on their weakest opponent in the Group. UAE might get a close win in this one, owing to home support.

