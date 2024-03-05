London, Mar 5 (AP) The Hopman Cup in France was cancelled on Tuesday to avoid a clash with the Paris Olympics.

The mixed-team tennis event was scheduled to take place in the southern city of Nice at the end of July. The Olympic tennis tournament takes place from July 27 to August 4.

Also Read | Shahbaz Nadeem Announces Retirement From Indian Cricket; Jharkhand Stalwart To Explore 'New Opportunities in World of Cricket'.

The Hopman Cup will return in 2025, the International Tennis Federation said.

“With both the Hopman Cup and Olympic Games due to take place in France this year, hitting pause on the Hopman Cup until 2025 is a sensible decision," ITF president David Haggerty said.

Also Read | Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: Schedule, Live Streaming, Telecast Details, Match Timings in IST and All You Need To Know About LCT Season 2.

"The players who had committed to this year's event have been informed and we look forward to seeing them in the Cote d'Azur next year.”

The Hopman Cup, named after Australian great Harry Hopman, started in 1989 and was played annually until 2020. It resumed last year in France and was won by Croatia's Donna Vekic and Borna Coric. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)