Lucknow, Apr 15 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh right-arm fast bowler Arpit Guleria will replace injured pacer Mayank Yadav in the Lucknow Super Giants squad for the remainder of the Indian Premier League, the organisers announced on Saturday.

It is a like-for-like replacement for LSG but the IPL statement did not clarify what exactly the injury was.

Guleria joins LSG for Rs 20 lakh.

Guleria made his debut in domestic cricket for Himachal Pradesh and currently plays for Services.

He has played 15 first-class matches and 12 List A games and has scalped 44 and 11 wickets respectively.

