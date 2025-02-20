Dubai [UAE], February 20 (ANI): Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali etched their names in the record books with a historic partnership in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, putting together a 154-run stand for the sixth wicket against India in Dubai. Their remarkable effort came at a time when Bangladesh was struggling at 35/5, showcasing resilience and determination under immense pressure.

This partnership is now the highest for the sixth wicket or lower in Champions Trophy history, surpassing the previous record of 131 runs set by South Africa's Justin Kemp and Mark Boucher against Pakistan in Mohali during the 2006 edition. Other notable partnerships in this category include New Zealand's Chris Cairns and Chris Harris, who added 122 runs against India in Nairobi in 2000, and India's Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Kaif, who shared a 117-run stand against Zimbabwe in Colombo (RPS) in 2002.

Also Read | RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Women’s Premier League Match in Bengaluru.

Hridoy and Jaker's heroic effort not only revived Bangladesh's innings from a precarious position but also set a new benchmark in the tournament's history. Their resilience and composure under pressure turned the tide for Bangladesh, making this partnership one of the most memorable moments of the Champions Trophy.

Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat first in their opening game of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against India at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Also Read | WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know About Upcoming PLE.

Bangladesh and India are placed in Group A along with Pakistan and New Zealand in their group. After this fixture, both teams will face Pakistan and New Zealand in their next two matches in the ongoing marquee event.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)