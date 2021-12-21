Lahore [Pakistan], December 21 (ANI): Lahore Qalandars have named Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi as the skipper of the team ahead of the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shaheen has replaced Sohail Akhtar, who was the captain of Lahore Qalandars for the last two PSL seasons.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live Telecast of 50-Over Tournament in IST?.

Shaheen said it is a huge honour for him to lead Lahore Qalandars in the upcoming season of PSL.

"What a humbling journey, Alhumdulillah! It's a huge honor to Captain @lahoreqalandars - the most popular franchise of @thePSLt20. We'll play together as a team and win both hearts and the trophy iA Thanks @sameenrana @atifnaeemrana @AJavedOfficial bhai for the opportunity," Shaheen Shah Afridi tweeted.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live Telecast of 50-Over Tournament in IST?.

Earlier this month, Lahore Qalandars included Pakistan's flamboyant batter, Fakhar Zaman, for the sixth successive year in Platinum Category, while also picking Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam (both Pakistan) and England's pair of Harry Brook, Phil Salt during the players draft.

They will be in greens alongside Ahmed Daniyal, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar and Zeeshan Ashraf.

Lahore Qalandars (Sunday's picks) - Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan, Platinum), Abdullah Shafique (Pakistan), Harry Brook, Phil Salt (both England) (all Gold), Dean Foxcroft (South Africa), Kamran Ghulam (Pakistan) (both silver), Maaz Khan, Zaman Khan (both Emerging), Samit Patel and Syed Faridoum Mehmood (Pakistan) (England) (Supplementary)

Final squad: Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, (all Platinum), Haris Rauf (Diamond, Brand Ambassador), David Wiese, Mohammad Hafeez (both Diamond), Abdullah Shafique, Harry Brook, Phil Salt (all Gold), Ahmed Daniyal, Dean Foxcroft, Sohail Akhtar, Kamran Ghulam, Zeeshan Ashraf (all Silver), Maaz Khan, Zaman Khan (both Emerging), Samit Patel and Syed Faridoum Mehmood (Supplementary)

The seventh edition of the tournament will be played in Karachi from January 27 to February 7 and February 10-27 in Lahore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)