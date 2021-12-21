Tamil Nadu and Karnataka would clash with each other in the second quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in what would be one of the biggest matches of the season. Both sides are domestic heavyweights and would have their task cut out against each other in the quarterfinal. Tamil Nadu won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last month by beating Karnataka in the final and they would aim to do just that once again in this quarterfinal clash. Dinesh Karthik's side did play well in the tournament but lost their last two league games, something that is going to be a cause of concern. Tamil Nadu had beaten Karnataka in the group stage earlier. India vs South Africa 2021–22 Test, ODI Series To Be Played Behind Closed Doors

Karnataka meanwhile are in form and it was excellently displayed with a powerful eight-wicket win over Rajasthan in their last match. Manish Pandey would once again hold the key for a side whose batters are in form and it would be interesting to see who comes out on top in this battle of the titans.

When is Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 clash will be played at the KL Saini Stadium, Jaipur, on December 21, 2021 (Tuesday). The game has a scheduled time of 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match?

Star Sports have telecasted the Vijay Hazare Trophy games in the past and could telecast the Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 clash live on one of their channels as they have received the official broadcasting rights of the competition.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar will show Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 live streaming and fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar website or App to watch the clash live by paying the nominal fee.

