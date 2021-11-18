Nyon, Nov 18 (AP) Hungary's punishment for offensive fan misconduct during the European Championship has been reduced by UEFA.

The two-game stadium closure in June for the Nations League was halved to one home game without fans game.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu vs Kerala Live Streaming Online, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Get Free TV Telecast of RJS vs VID Quarterfinal Match With Time in IST.

The UEFA verdict came despite more incidents of racist abuse and violence by Hungary fans in World Cup qualifying games this year.

At Euro 2020, Hungary fans racially abused opposing players and held up anti-gay banners at games played in Budapest and Munich.

Also Read | IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2021 Stat Highlights: India Take Series Lead in Rohit Sharma’s First Game As Full-Time Captain.

Hungary was kept on probation for two more years with the threat of a further stadium closure, and UEFA also upheld the fine of 100,000 euros ($113,000).

The deferred UEFA punishment was not applied for World Cup qualifying matches in September and October because they are officially FIFA games.

After Hungary fans racially abused England's Black players at the Puskas Arena in September, FIFA barred fans when Albania played in Budapest the following month.

FIFA also imposed a fine of 200,000 Swiss francs ($215,000) on the Hungarian soccer federation, which is led by FIFA and UEFA vice president Sandor Csanyi. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)