India were brilliant against New Zealand in the first T20I game of the three-match series in Jaipur as they defeated the Black Caps by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead. It was a sensational batting display from the Men in Blue, especially Rohit Sharma as the Mumbai cricketer shone in his first game as the team’s full-time captain to take his side over the line with relative ease. Meanwhile, here are some stats from IND vs NZ, 1st T20I 2021. India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I 2021 Highlights.

After being asked to bat first, New Zealand lost Daryl Mitchell early but Mark Chapman and Martin Guptill stitched a 100+ run partnership with both scoring half-centuries, taking the Kiwis to a par score on the ground. But, the Men in Blue were offered little resistance during the chase as the Indian batters were sensational en route to a comfortable win. Mark Chapman Becomes First Player To Score Fifties For Two Countries in T20I Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2021.

# This was Rohit Sharma's first game as India's full-time T20I captain

# Venkatesh Iyer made his T20I debut for India

# Since 2020, 11 players have made T20I debuts for India

# This was the first T20I game at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur

# Mark Chapman became the first player to score T20I fifties for two countries (New Zealand & Hong Kong)

# Martin Guptill scored his first T20I fifty against India

# Mohammad Siraj played a T20I game for India after 52 matches

With team India leading the series, the teams will turn their attention towards the second T20 international in Ranchi. The second game will be played on November 19, 2021 (Friday) and both sided enter with different objectives as the Men in Blue aim to seal the series while the Black Caps look to get back on level terms.

