Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): Hyderabad Eagles defeated UP Warriors by 5 wickets to clinch the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) 1st T10 Women's Deaf Premier League trophy.

On Thursday, the winning team was felicitated by Chief Guest Catherine Barnes, Deputy Head of Mission, British Deputy High Commission, Mumbai, during the closing ceremony held at Police Gymkhana Cricket Ground, Marine Lines, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The tournament was organised in association with Serum Institute of India, a part of Cyrus Poonawalla Group.

In this four-day tournament, six specially-abled women's teams-- Punjab Lions, UP Warriorz, Mumbai Stars, Delhi Bulls, Hyderabad Eagles and Bangalore Badshahs -- competed against each other for the winner's title. They played a total of 11 matches, and the two best teams faced each other in the final match.

The closing ceremony was attended by a galaxy of dignitaries from different walks of life to support this maiden tournament. Their presence reflected the collaborative spirit of and commitment to celebrate inclusivity in sports.

Addressing the gathering, Catherine Barnes, Deputy Head of Mission, British Deputy High Commission, Mumbai said, "I am delighted to attend the Closing Ceremony of the IDCA T10 Deaf Women's Premier League tournament today in Mumbai. It was an inspiring experience to see these amazing hearing-impaired women athletes from across India coming to play cricket. It is an excellent example of equality and diversity in sport which benefits society as a whole. The UK is a strong proponent of diversity in all aspects of life, so it was doubly exciting to see that manifest here today. My congratulations to all the participating athletes for demonstrating such great sporting prowess."

The winning team Hyderabad Eagles was presented with the trophy and Rs 1,00,000 winning amount, while the runner-up UP Warriorz was awarded with a consolation prize of Rs 50,000 for their outstanding performance. Additionally, the best individual sportsmen in various categories including, batting, bowling, fielding, and super sixes received cash awards. Needa Shaikh from Deaf Mumbai Stars won the 'Woman of the Series' award, Deepti Maurya from Deaf UP Warriors was crowned as - 'Best Bowler of the Series', Rinki from Deaf Hyderabad Eagles - secured the 'Best Fielder of the Series' title and B Dhanalaxmi from Deaf UP Warriors won the 'Super Sixes' title.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Sumit Jain, President, IDCA, said, "I extend my best wishes to the Hyderabad Eagles for their exemplary performance on the field. It was an enthralling tournament, and everyone performed at their best on the field. Winning and losing are the part of the game. I also express my gratitude to IDCA support partners for making this tournament successful."

Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA said, "The winner might be one, but every sportsperson here today is a hero, and we are proud of them. The enthusiasm and talent of these specially-abled women crickets are commendable. Congratulations to all the players, who made the IDCA maiden T10 Women's Deaf Premier League a success. Special thanks to our Chief Guest Catherine Barnes, Deputy Head of Mission, British Deputy High Commission, Mumbai and all the Guest of Honour for joining us here, motivating our players, and promoting cricket among hearing-impaired individuals." (ANI)

