Saarbrucken [Germany], November 6 (ANI): Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen stormed into the semi-finals of the ongoing Hylo Open in Saarbrucken, Germany on Friday.

Playing at Court 1, Srikanth defeated Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus 21-11, 12-21, 21-19 after a hard-fought battle.

Lakshya Sen also qualified into the semi-finals after defeating Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-18, 12-21, 21-19 on Friday.

Srikanth will now be facing Malaysia's LEE Zii Jia for the semi-final game on Saturday while Sen will be going against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew on the same day. (ANI)

