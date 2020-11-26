New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Former Brazilian legendary footballer Pele on Wednesday said that he lost a "great friend and the world lost a legend" on the demise of former Argentine striker Diego Maradona and added that "one day they can play ball together in the sky."

"What sad news. I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky," Pele tweeted.

The debate on who between Pele and Diego Maradona was the better player didn't make sense to many who grew up in the 80s and 90s because the magician from Brazil last played in October 1977.

Interestingly, even FIFA seemed to fail in this matter as the Player of the Century award was handed jointly to Pele and Maradona in 2000.

No wonder then that football lost not just one of its favourite son on Wednesday as Maradona passed away, but also the reason why millions across the globe took to the game in the early 80s and 90s when television was making inroads into homes world over.

Maradona passed away on Wednesday of a cardiac arrest at the age of 60. The 60-year-old Maradona had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating his birthday, Goal.com reported.

Even as people today talk about who between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is the Greatest of All Times (GOAT), there is no denying the fact that there will only be one Maradona. If not for him, the world of football would have undoubtedly been poorer. Not many can boast of the kind of fan following that Maradona enjoyed despite the controversies that engulfed his career, be it the famous 'Hand of God' goal or the numerous drug-related cases. But then, that is what made him more than extraordinary, a true legend.

Maradona was hospitalised as he complained of regularly being fatigued. His tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot in Maradona's brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.

As per a report in Goal.com, Maradona was also released from the hospital, but in the early hours of Wednesday, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.

Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football.He represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell's Old Boys as a player. Diego was considered the main player in taking Argentina to their second World Cup title in 1986.

With Maradona in their ranks, Argentina had defeated West Germany in the 1986 World Cup final. Maradona also coached Racing Club, Dorados, Gimnasia, and the Argentina national team. (ANI)

