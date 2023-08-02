Tarouba [Trinidad and Tobago], August 2 (ANI): India all-rounder Shardul Thakur talked about his role in the batting set-up after team India clinched a mammoth 200-run victory against West Indies to win the ODI series 2-1.

Shardul didn't get the opportunity to showcase his form with the bat, but he marked his presence with the ball. He dismantled the middle order of the West Indies batting line-up by taking four wickets in the last match of the series.

In the post-match conference, Shardul talked about the importance of his role as a batter and on his selection in the team.

"As an all-rounder who bats in the lower order, my role also becomes important. We've seen, in longer chases or if you want to post a big total, you will look to accelerate and lose one or two wickets here and there. If the No. 8 and No.9 can contribute with someone who has batted deep, that role is really important," Thakur said.

"Whenever I get an opportunity, I just try and contribute towards the team's success. That's my thought process - whether it's in batting, bowling or fielding. I'm not the kind of player who plays for his place in the team. If I play with that thought, I don't think I'll be able to play," Thakur added.

With the World Cup 2023 approaching and India's bowling combination still unclear, Thakur is ready to play his role.

"Even if they [team management] don't pick me for the World Cup, it will be their call, I can't do much. It will be wrong of me to think that I need to play for my place, that I'll do my job and leave. I'll have to see what the match situation is, and what the requirement of the team is whether I get personal success or not. That is one thing I keep repeating - no matter what, I'll try to play for the team and make an impact," Thakur signed off. (ANI)

